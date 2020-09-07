Intel's open-source SVT-AV1 encoder that is now being used as the basis for the AV1 Software Working Group and used by Netflix and other organizations for being one of the most performant CPU-based AV1 encoders is out with a new release.
SVT-AV1 0.8.5 is out this morning with a few improvements on the encoder front. SVT-AV1 0.8.5 adds multi-staged HME support, new quality speed trade-offs tuned for video on-demand use-cases, new optimization pass work, improved lambda generation, and other enhancements. There are also bug fixes, better continuous integration coverage, improvements stemming from static analysis of the code, and more.
SVT-AV1 0.8.5 also changes the license from the BSD+patent licensing to the AOM license + patent coverage. The AOM license is basically a BSD 2-clause simplified license but with copyright to the Alliance for Open Media.
More details on SVT-AV1 0.8.5 via GitHub.
Those curious about SVT-AV1 performance on different CPUs can find a lot of data via OpenBenchmarking.org.
