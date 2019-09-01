SVT-AV1 0.7 Released For Speedy AV1 Video Encoding With More AVX2/AVX512 Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 26 September 2019 at 08:00 PM EDT.
The engineers maintaining Intel's open-source Scalable Video Technology (SVT) encoders today released SVT-AV1 0.7 as the newest feature update to their speedy AV1 video encoder.

The SVT-AV1 encoder has already been one of the fastest available while now this CPU-based encoder is even faster thanks to more AVX2 and AVX512 optimizations. Additionally, SVT-AV1 now has thread-safe resource allocation, compound motion prediction, various decoder features and a variety of other AV1 encode enhancements.

More details on SVT-AV1 0.7 via the GitHub release page. Fresh SVT benchmarks coming up shortly.
