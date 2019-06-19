openSUSE's YaST Now Supports Multi-Device Btrfs Setups
SUSE/openSUSE continues embracing the Btrfs file-system and now their YaST installer/manager can deal with multi-device Btrfs configurations.

For those wanting to install openSUSE Tumbleweed on a system where a single Btrfs file-system spans multiple block devices, that's now easily possible with the latest YaST. This includes the abilities for just a simple file-system spanning multiple devices to data duplication to the various RAID levels natively supported by Btrfs.

Btrfs fans running openSUSE Tumbleweed can learn more about this new YaST functionality via the openSUSE blog.
