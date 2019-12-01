SUSE Revives Patches For Exposing /proc/cpuinfo Data Over Sysfs
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 December 2019 at 06:09 PM EST. 9 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Back in 2017 were patches for exposing /proc/cpuinfo data via sysfs for more easily parsing selected bits of information from the CPU information output. That work never made it into the mainline kernel but now SUSE's Thomas Renninger is taking over and trying to get revised patches into the kernel.

Renninger sent out revised versions of the "sysfs-based cpuinfo" on Friday that within /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpuX/info/ would expose nodes to easily parse pieces of cpuinfo like bogomips, cpu_family, flags, model, model_name, stepping, vendor_id, and more. Reading the information via sysfs with a single-value-per-file makes it much easier for parsing compared to having to parse the entire /proc/cpuinfo output and complements other CPU information already accessible via the very convenient sysfs.

The new patches have found some flaws under the review so far but hopefully this SUSE engineer will get the work cleaned up and merged potentially for Linux 5.6 next year for easier parsing by scripts/programs than the full /proc/cpuinfo output. For those preferring the complete /proc/cpuinfo output, fear not that no changes are expected there.
9 Comments
Related News
WireGuard Lands In Net-Next While It Waits For Inclusion In Linux 5.6
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
WireGuard Sends Out Latest Patch Revision In Preparing For Linux 5.6
Linux 5.5-rc1 Kernel Released With 12,500+ Commits
Unified sizeof_member() Re-Proposed For Linux 5.5
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations