SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 26 June 2018 at 12:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
SUSE --
Sharing the same code-base as openSUSE Leap 15, on Monday SUSE announced the release of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 was announced along with the release of SUSE Manager 3.2 and SUSE Linux Enterprise High Performance Computing 15. SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 products though are said to be available beginning around the middle of July.

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 brings much greater hardware support, will be supported by a 13-year life cycle, installation improvements, full support for Python 3 development, and a wide variety of other updates as outlined via the release notes.

The other latest SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 marketing speak can be found via the press release.
