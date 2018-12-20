SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 Beta Bringing Java 11, LLVM 7, BCache Installer Support

Released this past summer was SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 while being worked on for its official debut next summer is the first service pack release.
To kick off some end-of-year testing, SUSE today announced the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 beta that represents six months worth of changes since the 15 GA release.
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 Beta is quite a big update in that it makes Java 11 the default JRE, BCache block caching support was added to the SUSE Linux installer, YaST2 fixes, adding the GCC8 compiler while GCC7 remains the default compiler, moving DM-RAID to legacy, LLVM 7.0 is now available while demoting LLVM 5.0 to legacy, and various other updates.
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 will see at least two more betas over the next few months followed by at least three release candidates. The official Service Pack 1 update should be ready for customer shipments in June.
More details on the SLE 15 SP1 Beta 1 via SUSE.com.
