SUSE/openSUSE Developing "Adaptable Linux Platform" For Next-Gen SUSE Linux Enterprise

SUSE with the openSUSE community is embarking on the development of the "Adaptable Linux Platform" (ALP) as what will eventually be the successor to SUSE Linux Enterprise 15.It's been four years already since the introduction of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 and SUSE is now formulating work for its successor that will yield big changes. "Since 2018, when SLE 15 was initially released a lot of things have changed,including requirements from users and customers, technologies, the speed of new versions of applications, languages and their libraries appearing. Also the connection between Leap and SLE has changed. And while some bits and pieces got better, we firmly believe we can do better. SLE 15 is a great general purpose operating system, yet challenges with some use cases, now places of deployment, and the type of enhancement requests show that it's time for a successor," noted SUSE's Stefan Behlert in today's announcement.



First and foremost, ALP will be developed in the open. We are not going to put the pieces together internally and then share outside, as in the past. No, we are creating and building in the openSUSE Build Service - in a project next to you :). You get to directly see to see what is going on and participate more easily.



Another important point is that we intend to split what was a more generic, everything is closely intertwined into two parts: One smaller hardware enabling piece, a kind of "host OS", and the and the layer providing and supporting applications, which will be container (and VM) based.



You might say "This is very generic, can you tell us more?" - of course. In the upcoming weeks more and more will crystalize, and we will share as quickly and regularly as possible. This is just a first heads-up to inform you that we are in the process of setting everything up - from project to feedback channels, from documentation to testing.