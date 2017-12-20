OpenSUSE In 2017 Continued Rolling With Btrfs, Worked On New Boot Splash, GCC Hacking

Continuing with our various end-of-year recaps for FLOSS/Linux on Phoronix, our latest look is at the most popular news for (open)SUSE in 2017.OpenSUSE Tumbleweed continued rising in popularity this year for its rolling-release nature and delivering a great KDE experience in particular, recently there's been lots of talk about SUSE's new in-kernel bootsplash system, SUSE has developers continuing to work heavily on the upstream GCC compiler especially with AMD/Radeon improvements, and openSUSE Leap has remained viable for those not running SLES.



Not a 2017 happening, but openSUSE still makes the best Linux beer! Sadly haven't got to taste this Bavarian deliciousness in several years...

Here's a look at the most popular (open)SUSE articles on Phoronix for 2017:What comes after openSUSE Leap 42.3 for SUSE's community non-rolling distribution? Version 15.Ubuntu dropped their official alpha/betas long ago, Fedora 27 is dropping their alphas, and openSUSE is also shifting their development approach and will get rid of alpha and beta releases. OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 will be developed in a "rolling" manner although the release will not be a rolling-release post-release, unlike openSUSE Tumbleweed.While Plymouth has become widely-used as a bootsplash screen on most Linux systems these days and is much better off than the RHGB days, SUSE has sent out initial patches as part of their proposal for having a new in-kernel bootsplash system.The rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed distribution is now building its packages with PIE (Position Independent Executables) as the default.Veteran GCC contributor and SUSE developer Jan Hubicka has begun working on some Zen tuning within the GNU Compiler Collection for benefiting the Ryzen / Threadripper / Epyc processors.The openSUSE Leap 42.3 release is now available, the build based off SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP3.With the Power Use, RAM + Boot Times With Unity, Xfce, GNOME, LXDE, Budgie and KDE Plasma tests this week, many expressed frustration over the heavy KDE packaging on Ubuntu leading to the inflated results for the Plasma 5 desktop tests. For some additional reference, here is how KDE Plasma (and GNOME Shell) compare when running on Ubuntu 17.04 vs. openSUSE Tumbleweed.While the AMDGPU "GCN" compiler support in LLVM is quite mature now, the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) hasn't yet received a full-fledged GCN compiler back-end for AMD GPUs. SUSE developers have been working on that for AMD and today they have published their code branch. This GCN back-end for GCC is primarily focused on compute capabilities rather than compiling graphics shaders.OpenSUSE's Tumbleweed rolling-release distribution continues rolling forward with new package updates and other features.With the Talos Secure Workstation not set to hit its goal, I was curious this morning about how the MJ Technology's openSUSE-powered "First True Linux x86 and x64 Tablet" was doing, but that too has failed to materialize.While Red Hat is backing away from Btrfs support in favor of their next-gen Stratis project and mature Linux file-systems like EXT4 and XFS, SUSE is reaffirming their support for Btrfs.Those running openSUSE's Tumbleweed rolling-release Linux distribution now have an easier means of maintaining the NVIDIA binary driver on the system.Adoption of the Linux 4.10 kernel going strong with not only Ubuntu Zesty and Intel's Clear Linux already having pulled it in, among other rolling releases, but openSUSE Tumbleweed is also now too riding off Linux 4.10.1.Remember that "openSUSE Tablet" last year that was seeking crowd-funding and even advertised by the openSUSE crew for being a Linux tablet as cheap as $200 USD? Sadly, it's not a reality while the company still appears to be formulating something.openSUSE's Tumbleweed rolling-release Linux distribution has now switched over to using GCC7 as its default code compiler.OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 has the finish line in sight and it's scheduled to cross that line by the last week of July. Here's a look at the new features.The openSUSE project has announced "Kubic" as a new initiative around making their Linux operating system more container-friendly.The openSUSE Conference 2017 kicked off yesterday in the beautiful Nürnberg, Bavaria. The event runs through Sunday but if you are sadly missing out on the event, there are video live streams and recordings available.Ahead of the planned openSUSE Leap 42.3 release at the end of July is what's being released soon as a release candidate.OpenSUSE's Tumbleweed rolling-release distribution continues picking up new functionality in a very punctual manner.