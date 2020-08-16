SQLite 3.33 Released With PostgreSQL-Inspired UPDATE FROM, Database Files Up To 281 TB
SQLite 3.33 is out as the latest update to this widely-used, embed-friendly database library used by countless applications and other software.

With SQLite 3.33 the maximum size of database files has been increased to now allow up to 281 TB files.

Another significant addition with SQLite 3.33 is support for the UPDATE FROM syntax, based on the PostgreSQL implementation. UPDATE FROM is for performing an UPDATE statement using data driven by other tables. More details on SQLite's UPDATE FROM implementation via the documentation.

SQLite 3.33 also adds a decimal extension for performing arbitrary-precision decimal arithmetic. This is for numbers stored as text strings while the exposed math functions are decimal_add(), decimal_sub(), and decimal_mul(). No division is yet available.

Rounding out SQLite 3.33 are also various command line interface improvements, enhancements to the query planner, and other changes. More details on this significant SQLite 3.33 release at SQLite.org.
