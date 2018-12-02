SQLite developers started off December by releasing a new feature update to their widely-used, embed-friendly SQL database library.
The SQLite 3.26 release features an optimization around updates on tables with indexes on expressions, a new SQLITE_DBCONFIG_DEFENSIVE option to disable the ability to create corrupt database files with basic SQL, support for read-only shadow tables in the new defensive mode, a table_xinfo PRAGMA that can show hidden columns on virtual tables, enhanced triggers, improvements to the SQLite Geopoly extension, additions to the SQLite Session extension, and various other changes.
For all of the details on the changes to find with SQLite 3.26, visit the project's documentation at SQLite.org.
