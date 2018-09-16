SQLite 3.25 was released this weekend as the newest feature update to this embed-friendly SQL database library.
The big feature to SQLite 3.25 is support for window functions inspired by PostgreSQL where input values are taken from a "window" of 1+ rows in the results set of a SELECT query. SQLite window functions should be compatible with similar PostgreSQL queries and described well in the documentation.
SQLite 3.25 also has support for renaming columns using the ALTER TABLE command, various query optimizer improvements, better concurrency in multi-threaded environments by using a separate mutex on every inode within the Unix VFS, enhanced PRAGMA integrity_check, and more.
SQLite 3.25 also introduces a Geopoly module as an alternative interface to its R-Tree extension and using GeoJSON notation. That is described here.
More details on SQLite 3.25 via SQLite.org.
