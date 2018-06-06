SQLite 3.24 Released With UPSERT Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 June 2018 at 10:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
SQLite 3.24.0 was quietly released earlier this week as the newest version of this widely-used embedded database library.

The most prominent addition to SQLite 3.24.0 is that it adds support for an UPSERT operation. The UPSERT syntax allows for an INSERT to happen but to act as an UPDATE if necessary or no operation in the event of a uniqueness constraint being violated. UPSERT is not part of standard SQL but SQLite is following the PostgreSQL syntax. SQLite's UPSERT behavior is outlined via their documentation.

SQLite 3.24 presents support for UPSERT as well as adding support for auxiliary columns in R-tree tables, new C-language API additions, improved output for the EXPLAIN QUERY PLAN, various performance enhancements, and a variety of bug fixes.

On the performance front, unnecessary low-level disk writes are now better avoided in the UPDATE operation, ORDER BY LIMIT queries should be much faster in some instances, and other performance tweaks.

More details on SQLite 3.24.0 via SQLite.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
HarfBuzz 1.8 Released With Unicode 11 Support
The Most Popular Linux / Open-Source News Of The Past 14 Years
Ruby 2.6 Preview Rolls Out With JIT Support
GIMP Jumps Aboard The GitLab Bandwagon
The Arcan Display Server's Progress With VR, Wayland Support & Security Experiments
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub