SQLite 3.24.0 was quietly released earlier this week as the newest version of this widely-used embedded database library.
The most prominent addition to SQLite 3.24.0 is that it adds support for an UPSERT operation. The UPSERT syntax allows for an INSERT to happen but to act as an UPDATE if necessary or no operation in the event of a uniqueness constraint being violated. UPSERT is not part of standard SQL but SQLite is following the PostgreSQL syntax. SQLite's UPSERT behavior is outlined via their documentation.
SQLite 3.24 presents support for UPSERT as well as adding support for auxiliary columns in R-tree tables, new C-language API additions, improved output for the EXPLAIN QUERY PLAN, various performance enhancements, and a variety of bug fixes.
On the performance front, unnecessary low-level disk writes are now better avoided in the UPDATE operation, ORDER BY LIMIT queries should be much faster in some instances, and other performance tweaks.
More details on SQLite 3.24.0 via SQLite.org.
