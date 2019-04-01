"SPURV" Containerized Android Allows Running Apps From Wayland Linux Desktop

SPURV is a new open-source initiative out of Collabora for "running Android next to Wayland" with the Android app windows being rendered alongside Wayland Linux applications and having full 3D acceleration support.
SPURV is a containerized Android environment that provides an Android target device, a Android HAL to ALSA audio stack, SPURV HWComposer to integrate Android windows into Wayland, SPURV DHCP to allow containerized network support, and related code to connect these different components together.
Those wishing to learn more about Collabora's SPURV effort can do so via their blog.
