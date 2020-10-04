SHADERed 1.4.1 Released With Compute Shader Debugger
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 4 October 2020 at 08:44 AM EDT.
SHADERed as the open-source, cross-platform shader integrated development environment now has a compute shader debugger built-in.

SHADERed allows for debugging various types of shaders, supports plug-ins for integration with various other systems, an instant view of shader modifications, and can even be done from a web browser in addition to the Linux and Windows support.

With this morning's SHADERed 1.4.1 release there is a compute shader debugger added to complement the other debuggers for other shader types. SHADERed 1.4.1 also adds a "vector watch" window, support for speeding up the first person camera's movement, various UI changes, and a number of bug fixes.

More details on SHADERed 1.4.1 for shader debugging and editing via GitHub.
