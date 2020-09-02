SHADERed has been available for a while now as a cross-platform, open-source shader editor and for debugging and writing of graphics shaders. SHADERed not only runs on Linux and Windows now but through any modern web browser as of the new v1.4 release.
SHADERed 1.4 released today and comes with a web browser port for those wanting to work on shaders within the confines of your web browser.
SHADERed supports working on vertex/pixel shaders as well as the likes of compute and geometry shaders. The support is quite comprehensive not only for OpenGL/GLES GLSL but also HLSL. There is also integration support around the likes of the Godot Engine.
With SHADERed 1.4 the primary addition is the new "Lite" web-based version while this release also has some UI improvements and a number of different fixes.
The web-based SHADERed 1.4 can be found at shadered.org. Windows and Linux binaries of the full application via GitHub.
2 Comments