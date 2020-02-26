SHAREDed is an open-source, cross-platform solution for creating and testing HLSL and GLSL shaders. This "shader IDE" is out this week with SHADERed 1.3 that presents new capabilities.
SHADERed 1.3 introduces shader debugging capabilities, a plug-in API, support for multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA), support for the #include keyword within shaders, and a wide variety of UI/UX improvements along with different fixes.
The SHADERed debugger allows easily pausing execution and selecting a given pixel for inspection. The debugger can also step through shader code line-by-line, create watches, support different breakpoints, and other common debugger features.
Those wanting to learn more about SHADERed 1.3 for HLSL / GLSL shader creation and testing/debugging can find it along with Windows/Linux binaries on GitHub.
1 Comment