SHADERed 1.3 Released For This HLSL/GLSL Shader Editor - Adds Shader Debugger
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 26 February 2020 at 02:59 AM EST. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
SHAREDed is an open-source, cross-platform solution for creating and testing HLSL and GLSL shaders. This "shader IDE" is out this week with SHADERed 1.3 that presents new capabilities.

SHADERed 1.3 introduces shader debugging capabilities, a plug-in API, support for multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA), support for the #include keyword within shaders, and a wide variety of UI/UX improvements along with different fixes.

The SHADERed debugger allows easily pausing execution and selecting a given pixel for inspection. The debugger can also step through shader code line-by-line, create watches, support different breakpoints, and other common debugger features.

Those wanting to learn more about SHADERed 1.3 for HLSL / GLSL shader creation and testing/debugging can find it along with Windows/Linux binaries on GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
C++20 Being Wrapped Up, C++23 In Planning
OpenBLAS 0.3.8 Brings More AVX2/AVX512 Kernels, Other Optimizations
Red Hat Talks Up debuginfod As The New Debug Info Web Server
SQLite 3.31 Released With Support For Generated Columns
Red Hat Developer's MIR Is A Lightweight JIT Compiler
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Android 11 Developer Preview Shows Off New 5G APIs, Security Hardening, HDMI Low-Latency
GNOME Shell + Mutter See Changes For Tracking Software Rendering, VNC To Toggle Animations