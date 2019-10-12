SHADERed is the open-source, cross-platform project for creating and testing HLSL/GLSL shaders. While a version number of 1.2.3 may not seem like a big update, some notable additions can be found within this new SHADERed release.SHADERed 1.2.3 adds support for handling 3D textures, now supports audio shaders / GLSL synthesized audio and support for multiple cameras as the big ticket items of this new open-source release. SHADERed 1.2.3 also has a variety of other smaller additions as well as bug fixes.

More details on SHADERed 1.2.3 can be found via GitHub