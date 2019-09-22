SHADERed is a cross-platform utility designed for creating and testing HLSL and GLSL shaders. This week marked the version 1.2 release of this Windows/Linux program for helping to test and evaluate shaders.
The big new change for SHADERed 1.2 is support for compute shaders now being available to expand the capabilities of this program. SHADERed 1.2 also has a number of fixes and other changes but the CS addition is the most prominent feature. SHADERed 1.2.1 also debuted on Friday with another extra serving of bug fixes.
Those wanting to learn more about this graphics/compute shader writing/testing program can learn more about this open-source project on GitHub.
