One of the new network drivers now queued up for Linux 5.9 is the SFC EF100 driver for the EF100 NIC architecture.
The EF100 NIC architecture has been developed at Xilinx and based partially on Solarflare IP. Given the similarity to existing Solarflare SFC9000/SFC9100 series hardware, the EF100 support is being extended within the "SFC" Linux networking driver.
The EF100 architecture supports 10/25/40/100 Gigabit Ethernet cards as a big improvement over the 10/40 Gigabit networking with the prior Solarflare family support. This EF100 networking IP is to be found within Xilinx FPGAs.
Besides these Linux patches that have been floating around for the Xilinx EF100 support there doesn't appear to be a whole lot of other information available on this new NIC architecture.
The EF100 support in the SFC driver is queued as part of this Git merge in time for the upcoming Linux 5.9 merge window.
