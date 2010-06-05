SELinux For 5.6 Kernel Sees Largest Change Set In A While
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 27 January 2020 at 05:59 PM EST.
LINUX SECURITY --
SELinux maintainer Paul Moore sent in the Security Enhanced Linux updates for the 5.6 merge window, which amounts to "one of the bigger SELinux pull requests in recent years."

Among the changes are deprecating CONFIG_SECURITY_SELINUX_DISABLE (the option allowing run-time disabling of SELinux via a sysfs node), SELinux controls for the new kernel lockdown functionality, an SELinux control for move_mount, improved SELinux security label data lookups, enabling SELinux per-file labeling for BinderFS, and various fixes and other enhancements.

More details on the Security Enhanced Linux changes for the 5.6 kernel via this pull request.
