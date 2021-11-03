SELinux/LSM/Smack Controls + Auditing For IO_uring Comes With Linux 5.16
In addition to IO_uring improvements in Linux 5.16 itself, the Security Enhanced Linux "SELinux" patches for this new kernel cycle bring controls and auditing around IO_uring.

With the SELinux patches sent out on Monday, there is now Linux Security Modules (LSM), SELinux, and Smack controls and auditing support for IO_uring.

The SELinux PR explains, "we were basically missing two things which we're adding here: establishment of a proper audit context so that auditing of io-uring ops works similarly to how it does for syscalls (with some io-uring additions because io-uring ops are *not* syscalls), additional LSM hooks to enable access control points for some of the more unusual io-uring features, e.g. credential overrides. The additional audit callouts and LSM hooks were done in conjunction with the io-uring folks, based on conversations and RFC patches earlier in the year."

See the SELinux pull request for more details on the IO_uring controls/auditing support and other security improvements to be found in this new kernel.
