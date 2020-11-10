SDL2 Adds Support For The Xbox Series X Controller
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 10 November 2020 at 04:29 PM EST.
Last week Valve added Sony PlayStation 5 controller support to SDL2 while today there is launch-day support for the Xbox Series X controller for this cross-platform abstraction layer popular with games.

Sam Lantinga of Valve who leads much of the Simple DirectMedia Library effort provided the Sony PlayStation 5 controller support. Today he committed to the Xbox Series X controller support.

Tweaking a few dozen lines of code with this commit in the HIDAPI SDL2 driver is enough to get the controller working for this latest Microsoft Xbox controller. The support is quite straight forward and works with both USB and Bluetooth modes.

SDL 2.0.12 will hopefully be out soon with these latest controllers and other SDL2 library improvements that have accumulated for over the past half-year.
