SDL2 Lands Support For Client-Side Decorations On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 26 July 2021 at 05:35 AM EDT. 20 Comments
WAYLAND --
The SDL2 library that is commonly used by many cross-platform games landed several patches this weekend to improve its Wayland support.

The main change from the Git activity this weekend in SDL2 is landing support for using client-side decorations on Wayland.

The latest SDL2 code now supports using client-side decorations on Wayland using libdecor. Libdecor is the FreeDesktop.org project for helping Wayland clients draw window decorations.

More details on that libdecor Wayland CSD integration for SDL2 can be found via this commit.

Related Wayland work also landed around toggling of decorations, forwarding window events, and more. Separately, this weekend in SDL support for PowerA Nintendo Switch Spectre controllers were also merged.
