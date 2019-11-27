Google's Stadia Controller Support Added To SDL2
27 November 2019
The SDL2 library has been seeing a number of additions in recent days to its game controller database by Valve's Sam Lantinga. The latest game controller to be added is for Google's now-shipping Stadia Controller.

SDL2 maintains a database of game controller mappings and that's what this addition is for with the Stadia Controller. While Google's controller is obviously geared for their cloud gaming service, the Stadia Controller can be used for conventional PC games when connected via USB.


This commit a short time ago has the Stadia Controller mapping in place.

Some of the recent controllers added to the SDL database include the Hori Fighting Cmmander, PowerA XB1 Fusion Fight Pad, PowerA Fusion Pro Controller, Hyperkin X91, PDP Versus Fighting Pad, PDP Battlefield One controller, Xbox One Elite Series 2, and others.
