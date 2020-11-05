SDL2 Adds Sony PlayStation 5 Controller Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 5 November 2020 at 08:51 PM EST.
While the Sony PlayStation 5 isn't beginning to ship until next week there is now support within the widely-used SDL2 library for its controllers.

Sam Lantinga of Valve has added support for the PlayStation 5 controller mappings to SDL2 plus necessary joystick code changes.

Merged this evening was initial support for the Sony PS5 controller to this open-source library that is widely used by cross-platform games for abstracting various hardware/software functionality. With this PlayStation 5 controller support all of the buttons and other functionality should be mapped properly if using the controller connected to your PC and trying various SDL2-using games.

A follow-up commit added an Android mapping as well for the Sony PlayStation 5 controller.

As it has already been eight months since the release of SDL 2.0.12 and the project roughly on a half-year cadence, it will hopefully be soon for the next official SDL2 release with this PS5 controller support and more.
