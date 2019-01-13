SDL Picks Up An Initial OpenSL ES Implementation For Android
Helping to make the SDL cross-platform library more attractive for mobile/Android developers, the latest SDL2 code has an initial OpenSL ES implementation.

OpenSL ES is the Khronos Group's effort as an industry-standard sound library for embedded hardware while offering up 3D positional audio support, optional integration with OpenMAX, audio effects, and other advanced sound capabilities.

Going back to the early days of Android there has been OpenSL ES support while now SDL2 has an initial implementation for this sound library.

The OpenSL ES implementation for Android was merged on Saturday by Sam Lantinga.
