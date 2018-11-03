SDL2 Nukes Its Mir Support With Wayland Compatibility In Great Shape
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 3 November 2018 at 06:05 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Following this week's release of SDL 2.0.9, Ryan Gordon has gone ahead and removed the Mir back-end from this portability/abstraction layer commonly used by cross-platform games.

This removal is expected with Mir now offering great Wayland compatibility and in fact Mir's developers encouraging the support of the Wayland protocol and projects that did adopt the direct Mir APIs to instead go the Wayland route as it ends up being better for everyone -- Mir included.

With SDL2's Wayland support in great shape, it makes sense killing off this Mir back-end targeting its legacy APIs. Removing it trimmed nearly three thousand lines of code from the Simple DirectMedia Layer.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
SDL 2.0.9 Released As The Latest Version For This Cross-Platform Game Library
SDL2 Picks Up Support For KDE Server-Side Decorations
It Looks Like WARHAMMER II Could Be Out For Linux Next Month
DXVK 0.90 Released With Stream Output, Several Game Fixes
Proton 3.7 Updated, More RADV Fixes To Help Steam Play Gaming
Unreal Engine 4.21 Preview Brings Some Linux Improvements
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
NVIDIA RTX, AMD On Linux & Distro Performance Dominated Linux Discussions In October
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
Samsung Open-Source Group Reportedly Shuts Down