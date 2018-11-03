SDL2 Nukes Its Mir Support With Wayland Compatibility In Great Shape

Following this week's release of SDL 2.0.9, Ryan Gordon has gone ahead and removed the Mir back-end from this portability/abstraction layer commonly used by cross-platform games.
This removal is expected with Mir now offering great Wayland compatibility and in fact Mir's developers encouraging the support of the Wayland protocol and projects that did adopt the direct Mir APIs to instead go the Wayland route as it ends up being better for everyone -- Mir included.
With SDL2's Wayland support in great shape, it makes sense killing off this Mir back-end targeting its legacy APIs. Removing it trimmed nearly three thousand lines of code from the Simple DirectMedia Layer.
