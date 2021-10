SDL2 Begins Landing More Workable RISC OS Support

Back in February 2020 SDL2 began seeing early work for RISC OS support . Now being merged this weekend to this key library used by many cross-platform games is now more functioning support for the RISC OS Arm-based operating system.Last year was just the basic support for building SDL2 on Arm OS while merged overnight was keyboard input support, a barebones RISC OS video driver, mode-switching support for RISC OS, and also mouse input support. It's more functioning support for the Simple DirectMedia Layer 2 code to actually be somewhat useful now on RISC OS should any games or other software want to also target that platform.See these commits for more details on the newly-merged RISC OS SDL2 code. This documentation was added for SDL2 on RISC OS. RISC OS 3.5+ is supported and needing SharedUnixLibrary, DigitalRenderer, and Iconv as dependencies. SDL2 is working on the operating system for full-screen video output but not yet any windowed mode support, only software rendering is working, and other basics in place except for any joystick/locale/power API support.