SDL2 Begins Landing More Workable RISC OS Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 31 October 2021 at 06:20 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Back in February 2020 SDL2 began seeing early work for RISC OS support. Now being merged this weekend to this key library used by many cross-platform games is now more functioning support for the RISC OS Arm-based operating system.

Last year was just the basic support for building SDL2 on Arm OS while merged overnight was keyboard input support, a barebones RISC OS video driver, mode-switching support for RISC OS, and also mouse input support. It's more functioning support for the Simple DirectMedia Layer 2 code to actually be somewhat useful now on RISC OS should any games or other software want to also target that platform.

See these commits for more details on the newly-merged RISC OS SDL2 code.

This documentation was added for SDL2 on RISC OS. RISC OS 3.5+ is supported and needing SharedUnixLibrary, DigitalRenderer, and Iconv as dependencies. SDL2 is working on the operating system for full-screen video output but not yet any windowed mode support, only software rendering is working, and other basics in place except for any joystick/locale/power API support.
Add A Comment
Related News
Zink OpenGL On Vulkan Inches Closer To OpenGL 4.6 Conformance, More Games Working
Games Relying On CEG DRM Should Now Be Able To Run With Steam Play
Nintendo Switch Controller Driver Finally Set For Linux 5.16
Lutris 0.5.9 Released With Support For The Epic Games Store, New Options
ET: Legacy 2.78 Released With Better OpenAL Sound, Android Support Materializing
BattlEye To Support Valve's Steam Deck / Proton
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
KDE Plasma Readies Its NVIDIA GBM Support, Fingerprint Authentication Added
PipeWire 0.3.39 Brings Libcamera Plugin Improvements, Better Compatibility For JACK Apps
FreeBSD 12.3 Prepares For New Release Ahead Of Christmas, Beta Starts
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring