SDL2 Sees Support For A Number Of Additional Controllers, Gamepads

A number of additional game controllers / gamepads / input devices have been added to the SDL2 code-base in recent days.
Sam Lantinga of Valve has been adding a number of new devices to SDL2 for proper mapping. Those newly-added devices to this library that is widely used by cross-platform games includes:
- Razer Wolverine Ultimate
- 8BitDo N30 Pro 2
- 8BitDo SN30 Gamepad
- 8BitDo SN30 Pro+
- 8BitDo Zero 2
- SZMY-POWER PC Gamepad
- ThrustMaster eSwap PRO
- ZEROPLUS P4 Wired Gamepad
- PDP Afterglow Switch
- Thrustmaster ESwap Pro PS4
- Giotek VX4
- Generic PlayStation 4 controller VID/PID used by different off-brand PS4 controllers
For SDL2 on Windows, there is also now a Windows Gaming Input joystick driver for initially supporting the Razer Atrox Arcade Stick.
The changes are currently staged in their development repository ahead of the next SDL2 update, likely later this year.
