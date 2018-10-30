SDL2 Picks Up Support For KDE Server-Side Decorations
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 October 2018 at 08:48 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
For those of you running KDE Plasma on Wayland and making use of windowed games (or other apps) that make use of SDL2, the experience is about to become a lot better.

As of yesterday, Ryan Gordon merged support into SDL2's Wayland code for using the KDE protocol for server-side decorations when applicable.

This allows for the window decorations to be provided by the compositor rather than client-side decorations as pursued by GNOME on Wayland and most other compositors. The KDE server decoration manager was developed by the Kwin team for negotiating window decorations for Wayland surfaces.

Gordon also shared a video that's embedded below of the improved KDE SDL2 Wayland support.

1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
It Looks Like WARHAMMER II Could Be Out For Linux Next Month
DXVK 0.90 Released With Stream Output, Several Game Fixes
Proton 3.7 Updated, More RADV Fixes To Help Steam Play Gaming
Unreal Engine 4.21 Preview Brings Some Linux Improvements
ET: Legacy Is Still Letting You Relive Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Memories In 2018
Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Samsung Open-Source Group Reportedly Shuts Down