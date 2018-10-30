SDL2 Picks Up Support For KDE Server-Side Decorations

For those of you running KDE Plasma on Wayland and making use of windowed games (or other apps) that make use of SDL2, the experience is about to become a lot better.
As of yesterday, Ryan Gordon merged support into SDL2's Wayland code for using the KDE protocol for server-side decorations when applicable.
This allows for the window decorations to be provided by the compositor rather than client-side decorations as pursued by GNOME on Wayland and most other compositors. The KDE server decoration manager was developed by the Kwin team for negotiating window decorations for Wayland surfaces.
Gordon also shared a video that's embedded below of the improved KDE SDL2 Wayland support.
1 Comment