SDL Adds A DirectX 12 Renderer Backend
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 June 2022 at 05:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Somewhat surprisingly, the open-source SDL library that is widely used by games for cross-platform handling and abstracting of various software interfaces has added a Microsoft DirectX 12 renderer.

A DirectX 12 renderer was added to SDL on Monday and can work on the Windows target (sans WinRT support not being wired up). This renderer has feature parity to SDL's existing DirectX 11 renderer.


You may be wondering why someone would bother working on a DirectX 12 renderer for SDL... It's because the developer ultimately hopes to see Xbox GDK (Game Development Kit) support within SDL. In turn this would allow SDL to be used for building games for the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for PC on Windows 10/11, Xbox consoles, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming support. So in turn this would ultimately enhance the portability of SDL and potentially make it a more attractive open-source library for use by cross-platform game/engine developers.

Xbox GDK APIs were previously private / protected under NDAs but over the past year Microsoft has been opening up GDK more on GitHub as well as publishing code samples, making SDL2 support for the Xbox Game Development Kit a possibility in the future.

Those interested in Direct3D 12 renderer support for SDL can see this pull with all the interesting technical discussion. It was mentioned though that this back-end may be removed or reworked once SDL's new GPU API is completed in the future.
Add A Comment
Related News
FEX-Emu 2206 Released For Enjoying x86/x86_64 Apps & Games On Arm
Open 3D Engine 22.05 Released With New Features
Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 Game Engine Released With Some Nice Improvements
SDL 2.0.22 Released With New APIs, Continued Wayland Work
Wolfire Games Releases Overgrowth Game As Open-Source
Unreal Engine 5 Officially Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions New "HTE" Subsystem Looking To Land In Linux 5.19
Asahi Linux Celebrates First Triangle On The Apple M1 With Fully Open-Source Driver
Arch Linux Hits Top Linux Spot Over Ubuntu In May's Steam Survey
System76 & HP Formally Launch The HP Dev One AMD Ryzen Laptop With Pop!_OS Linux
Coreboot 4.17 Brings New Motherboards, AMD PSB, Doom Game Ported To Run As A Payload
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Firefox Nightly Tries For VA-API Video Acceleration For Mesa Users
Firefox 101 Released With Few Notable Changes