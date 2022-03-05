sdl-compat 1.2.52 Debuts As Initial SDL-1.2-Atop-SDL-2.0 Release

In development recently has been sdl12-compat as a compatibility layer that implements the SDL 1.2 interfaces atop SDL 2.0. This effort allows many older Linux games not seeing updates for SDL2 to in turn make use of the newer version by way of this compatibility layer.SDL 1.2 packages are still shipped by some Linux distributions in order to support outdated games and software still relying on the older version. Since the end of last year with Fedora 35, it was the first major Linux distribution deciding to go with sdl12-compat to replace its former SDL 1.2 packages . Now the sdl12-compat adoption will hopefully tick up this year now that the project has its first formal release.



Older Linux games not seeing updates for SDL 2.0 (especially commercial/proprietary games) can enjoy sdl12-compat for better integration on the modern Linux desktop.

For software not adapted for SDL2, using sdl12-compat can be important for better Wayland support (assuming no other X11 obstacles in the given software), native support for PipeWire audio, improved input controls, and other enhancements that have been made through the numerous SDL 2.0.x updates.