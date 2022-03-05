sdl-compat 1.2.52 Debuts As Initial SDL-1.2-Atop-SDL-2.0 Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 5 March 2022 at 06:01 AM EST. 7 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
In development recently has been sdl12-compat as a compatibility layer that implements the SDL 1.2 interfaces atop SDL 2.0. This effort allows many older Linux games not seeing updates for SDL2 to in turn make use of the newer version by way of this compatibility layer.

SDL 1.2 packages are still shipped by some Linux distributions in order to support outdated games and software still relying on the older version. Since the end of last year with Fedora 35, it was the first major Linux distribution deciding to go with sdl12-compat to replace its former SDL 1.2 packages. Now the sdl12-compat adoption will hopefully tick up this year now that the project has its first formal release.


Older Linux games not seeing updates for SDL 2.0 (especially commercial/proprietary games) can enjoy sdl12-compat for better integration on the modern Linux desktop.


For software not adapted for SDL2, using sdl12-compat can be important for better Wayland support (assuming no other X11 obstacles in the given software), native support for PipeWire audio, improved input controls, and other enhancements that have been made through the numerous SDL 2.0.x updates.


Released this week was sdl12-compat 1.2.52 as the initial release for this compatibility layer to serve as a drop-in replacement for SDL 1.2 with old software.
7 Comments
Related News
LatencyFlex v0.1 Released As Drop-In Replacement To NVIDIA Reflex
DXVK 1.10 Released With More Performance Improvements
Amazon Officially Launches Luna In The US - Limited Linux Support
Unreal Engine 5 Preview 1 Released With Rendering Improvements & More
X.Org vs. (X)Wayland Gaming Performance For NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon On Ubuntu 22.04
Lutris 0.5.10 Beta Linux Game Manager Adds New Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Future Intel Systems To Reportedly Be Even Less Friendly For Open-Source Firmware
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
GIMP 2.99.10 Released As "A Pretty Massive Step" Toward GIMP 3.0
KDE Had An Exciting Week With Plasma Available On The Steam Deck, Many Fixes
Linux Kernel Moving Ahead With Going From C89 To C11 Code
Red Hat Eyeing Innovative eBPF Uses For Linux's HID Subsystem
Linux 5.18 Adding Audio Support For NVIDIA's Orin SoC
Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS Released With Hardware Enablement Stack From Ubuntu 21.10