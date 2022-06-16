SDL 2.23.1 Released With SDL2 Switching To A New Versioning Scheme
SDL 2.0.22 was released back in April while now it's to be succeeded by the eventual SDL 2.24 stable and out today is the SDL 2.23.1 pre-release. Besides the shift in the versioning scheme there are many additions coming in this release for this library that's widely used by cross-platform games.

SDL is adopting a new versioning scheme inspired by GLib and Flatpak, which is why SDL 2.23.1 is the new development release succeeding SDL 2.0.22. Even numbers in the minor release indicate production-ready stable status, odd numbers for development pre-releases. The third component / patch level will indicate bug-fix only updates.

SDL 2.23.1 besides the versioning change does add a number of new APIs, introduces a Direct3D 12 renderer implementation for Windows, and adds a number of different hints for Windows and Linux. The Windows D3D12 renderer was added with hopes of Xbox support for the Xbox Game Development Kit (GDK).

More details on the prominent SDL 2.23.1 changes for this widely-used abstraction library by games and other applications can be found via GitHub.
