SDL 2.0.9 Released As The Latest Version For This Cross-Platform Game Library
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 31 October 2018 at 01:30 PM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
SDL 2.0.9 is now available as the latest feature update to this cross-platform, widely-used library to help with abstracting operating system specific bits across operating systems and hardware from mobile devices to gaming PCs. SDL2 continues to be critically important for most Linux games.

With the SDL 2.0.9 release there are a lot of improvements that have built up since SDL 2.0.8 was released early in 2018. The 2.0.9 work includes:

- SDL2's OpenGL renderer now provides some basic state caching.

- a new batching system for the SDL 2D render API.

- A new sensors API that should be particularly beneficial for SDL on iOS/Android for mobile sensors.

- Improved controller support with HIDAPI library support and supporting various other game controllers.

- Support for SDL_THREAD_PRIORITY_TIME_CRITICAL to indicate threads that should run at the highest priority.

- Support for KDE server-side decorations on Wayland.

- Some other Wayland improvements.

- Various new APIs to indicate display orientation, if running on a tablet device, the presence of AVX-512, and other helpers.

SDL 2.0.9 can be downloaded from libsdl.org.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
SDL2 Picks Up Support For KDE Server-Side Decorations
It Looks Like WARHAMMER II Could Be Out For Linux Next Month
DXVK 0.90 Released With Stream Output, Several Game Fixes
Proton 3.7 Updated, More RADV Fixes To Help Steam Play Gaming
Unreal Engine 4.21 Preview Brings Some Linux Improvements
ET: Legacy Is Still Letting You Relive Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Memories In 2018
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Now VLA-Free: A Win For Security, Less Overhead & Better For Clang
Linus Torvalds Shows His New Polite Side While Pointing Out Bad Kernel Code
EA SEED's Halcyon R&D Engine Experimenting With Vulkan & Linux Support
The D Language Front-End Finally Merged Into GCC 9
Samsung Open-Source Group Reportedly Shuts Down
IBM Announces Deal To Acquire Red Hat At $34 Billion