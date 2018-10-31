SDL 2.0.9 is now available as the latest feature update to this cross-platform, widely-used library to help with abstracting operating system specific bits across operating systems and hardware from mobile devices to gaming PCs. SDL2 continues to be critically important for most Linux games.
With the SDL 2.0.9 release there are a lot of improvements that have built up since SDL 2.0.8 was released early in 2018. The 2.0.9 work includes:
- SDL2's OpenGL renderer now provides some basic state caching.
- a new batching system for the SDL 2D render API.
- A new sensors API that should be particularly beneficial for SDL on iOS/Android for mobile sensors.
- Improved controller support with HIDAPI library support and supporting various other game controllers.
- Support for SDL_THREAD_PRIORITY_TIME_CRITICAL to indicate threads that should run at the highest priority.
- Support for KDE server-side decorations on Wayland.
- Some other Wayland improvements.
- Various new APIs to indicate display orientation, if running on a tablet device, the presence of AVX-512, and other helpers.
SDL 2.0.9 can be downloaded from libsdl.org.
