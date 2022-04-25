SDL 2.0.22 Released With New APIs, Continued Wayland Work

SDL 2.0.22 is now officially out as the newest version of this widely-used library by multi-platform games and other software for abstracting various input, graphics, and other system details.
SDL 2.0.22 adds a number of new APIs sought after by developers for returning the renderer associated with a window, floating point rectangle functions, hinting whether foreign windows will be using OpenGL or Vulkan, and other developer additions.
SDL 2.0.22 for Linux with Wayland support now depends on libwayland-client 1.18 and newer, adds a hint to specify the X11 window type, and adds a SDL hint for a preference on using libdecor with supported compositors.
SDL 2.0.22 was going to be the release that preferred Wayland by default over X11 but that change was reverted until at least the next release. As of last week, SDL2 is back to preferring X11 over Wayland until various ecosystem improvements are out there as outlined in the aforelinked article.
Downloads and more details on SDL 2.0.22 via GitHub.
