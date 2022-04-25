SDL 2.0.22 Released With New APIs, Continued Wayland Work

SDL 2.0.22 is now officially out as the newest version of this widely-used library by multi-platform games and other software for abstracting various input, graphics, and other system details.SDL 2.0.22 adds a number of new APIs sought after by developers for returning the renderer associated with a window, floating point rectangle functions, hinting whether foreign windows will be using OpenGL or Vulkan, and other developer additions.SDL 2.0.22 for Linux with Wayland support now depends on libwayland-client 1.18 and newer, adds a hint to specify the X11 window type, and adds a SDL hint for a preference on using libdecor with supported compositors.