SDL 2.0.16 Released With Better Wayland Support, PipeWire Integration

SDL 2.0.16 is officially out today as the latest update to this widely-used cross-platform library for serving as an abstraction layer around graphics, controllers / input, and more that makes it widely used by cross-platform games as well as the likes of the Steam Runtime.
SDL 2.0.16 is a big update with much better native Wayland support, including handling for client side decorations and other functionality in place. SDL 2.0.16 also has support for being able to directly interface with PipeWire for audio input/output, a variety of new APIs, support for the Amazon Luna game controller, rumble support for more controllers, and other enhancements.
Source downloads and more details on the SDL 2.0.16 feature release can be found via GitHub and libSDL.org.
