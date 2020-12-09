SDL 2.0.14 Being Prepared With OS/2 Support, PS5 DualSense + Xbox Series X Controllers
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 9 December 2020 at 06:38 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
A new SDL2 library release is being prepared for this widely-used, cross-platform abstraction layer popular with games for supporting a wide range of input devices / peripherals and other vast subsystem coverage in a portable manner.

Arguably most notable with the forthcoming SDL 2.0.14 are support for the Xbox Series X controller and PlayStation 5 controller. Both of these brand new video game console controllers should be working correctly with SDL2 thanks to the work by Valve's Sam Lantinga in effectively providing launch day controller support on the PC with SDL2 in its development form.

A bit peculiar but this SDL 2.0.14 release hitting at the end of 2020 is also bringing... OS/2 platform support. The OS/2 code for the Simple DirectMedia Library was finally upstreamed.

SDL 2.0.14 is also bringing new APIs around game controllers and other functionality, new hints, support for more than four Xbox controllers simultaneously on Windows, allow for hinting the thread scheduler policy to use on Linux, and a variety of other low-level changes.

More details on the in-progress work for this next SDL2 release via libsdl.org.
2 Comments
Related News
Proton 5.13-3 Released For Powering Steam Play With DXVK 1.7.3 + Fixes
Syscall User Dispatch Appears Destined For Linux 5.11 To Help Windows Games On Linux
DXVK 1.7.3 Released With Fixes, Support For New DXGI Interfaces
Unigine 2.13 Continues Enhancing Their OpenGL Engine While Still Porting To Vulkan
Godot Game Engine Has Been Backing "Betsy" As A GPU-Based Texture Compressor
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware
AMD Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware - Initially With OpenBMC
System76 Bringing Out "Pangolin" As An AMD Renoir Linux Laptop
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.0 Enters Alpha With Parallel Downloads Support
NVIDIA Is Working On DMA-BUF Passing That Should Help Improve Their Wayland Support
GNOME's Mutter 40 Alpha Released With Big Improvements
Mesa 20.3 Released With Big Improvements For Open-Source Graphics Drivers