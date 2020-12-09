A new SDL2 library release is being prepared for this widely-used, cross-platform abstraction layer popular with games for supporting a wide range of input devices / peripherals and other vast subsystem coverage in a portable manner.
Arguably most notable with the forthcoming SDL 2.0.14 are support for the Xbox Series X controller and PlayStation 5 controller. Both of these brand new video game console controllers should be working correctly with SDL2 thanks to the work by Valve's Sam Lantinga in effectively providing launch day controller support on the PC with SDL2 in its development form.
A bit peculiar but this SDL 2.0.14 release hitting at the end of 2020 is also bringing... OS/2 platform support. The OS/2 code for the Simple DirectMedia Library was finally upstreamed.
SDL 2.0.14 is also bringing new APIs around game controllers and other functionality, new hints, support for more than four Xbox controllers simultaneously on Windows, allow for hinting the thread scheduler policy to use on Linux, and a variety of other low-level changes.
More details on the in-progress work for this next SDL2 release via libsdl.org.
