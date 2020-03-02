SDL 2.0.12 Is On The Way For This Important Linux Gaming Library
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 March 2020 at 06:50 AM EST. 7 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
SDL 2.0.12 is on the way as the next version of this library commonly used by Linux games to provide a hardware abstraction layer across platforms.

SDL version 2.0.12 was set in their development code on Sunday by SDL lead developer Sam Lantinga. The v2.0.12 is set in preparation for an imminent release candidate.

SDL 2.0.12 is bringing initial RISC OS bits, support for the Google Stadia controller and other game controllers, a new video driver for offscreen rendering, ARM NEON optimizations, many bug fixes, and other improvements.
7 Comments
Related News
Godot Game Engine Working Towards Native Wayland Support, EGL
DXVK 1.5.5 Released With Many Game Fixes
Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
Godot Merges Its Vulkan Renderer Ahead Of The v4.0 Game Engine
DXVK 1.5.4 Brings Various Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench
X.Org/FreeDesktop.org Is Looking For Sponsors Or May Have To Cut Continuous Integration Hosting
Netrunner 20.01 Released For Offering Latest Debian 10 + KDE Plasma Experience