SDL 2.0.12 is on the way as the next version of this library commonly used by Linux games to provide a hardware abstraction layer across platforms.
SDL version 2.0.12 was set in their development code on Sunday by SDL lead developer Sam Lantinga. The v2.0.12 is set in preparation for an imminent release candidate.
SDL 2.0.12 is bringing initial RISC OS bits, support for the Google Stadia controller and other game controllers, a new video driver for offscreen rendering, ARM NEON optimizations, many bug fixes, and other improvements.
