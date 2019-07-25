SDL 2.0.10 Released With New APIs, Drops Mir In Favor Of Wayland
As the first Simple DirectMedia Layer release of 2019, SDL 2.0.10 has debuted today for this library that's widely used by cross-platform games including as part of the Steam run-time.

SDL 2.0.10 brings a number of new APIs (including some SIMD APIs around memory allocation and separately new floating point precision rendering APIs), batched rendering is now used by SDL's rendering API by default, and improved handling of WAV and BMP files to fix potential security problems.

On the Linux front, SDL 2.0.10 has dropped its Mir back-end in favor of Wayland. With Mir now focused on serving Wayland use-cases, they dropped the existing Mir-specific back-end now that the Wayland code path works fine on this Ubuntu-developed display server stack.

For SDL2 on Apple's iOS, there is support for more controllers/keyboards. Android meanwhile has low-latency audio support using OpenSL ES and various API changes.

SDL 2.0.10 is available from libSDL.org.
