SD Express Support Coming With The Linux 5.11 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 December 2020 at 10:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Earlier this year work began on preparing SD Express card/host support for Linux and now with the Linux 5.11 kernel that will debut in early 2021 is this preliminary support.

SD Express promises faster transfer speeds thanks to support for PCI Express 4.0 and the NVMe 1.4 protocol. SD Express is to come to SDHC/SDXC/SDUC memory cards while retaining backwards compatibility with the legacy SD card interface. The Linux kernel needed to be adapted obviously and first initialize with the legacy SD interface and then checking host/card support for PCIe/NVMe support before making the connection upgrade.

News on SD Express has been rather dry since the SD Express 8.0 announcement back in May that promised up to 4x faster speeds. While there hasn't been any major SD Express announcements recently, the Linux kernel support is at least getting squared away. The Linux 5.11 kernel has the core support around SD Express for the SD 7.10 specification and newer.

Besides the core infrastructure support, Linux 5.11 also has support for SD Express within the rtsx_pci driver for the Realtek RTS5261 adapter. The RTS5261 was announced last year as one of the first SD Express Card readers based on the SD 7.0 specification.

This SD Express support was sent in this morning as part of the MMC/MEMSTICK changes for the now-open Linux 5.11 merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Linux-libre 5.10-gnu After A Busy Time Deblobbing
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
Open-Source Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 5.11 Have Lots Of Intel + AMD Presents
Maple Tree "RFC" Patches Sent Out As New Data Structure To Help With Linux Performance
Some Of The Features You Can Expect To See With Linux 5.11: Lots From AMD, Intel
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
Google Comes Up With A Metric For Gauging Critical Open-Source Projects