SD 8.0 Specification To Allow 4GB/s Transfer Rates By Leveraging PCIe 4.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 19 May 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT. 4 Comments
The SD 8.0 specification was announced today for SD Express memory cards to allow up to 4GB/s transfer rates by building off the PCIe 4.0 architecture.

SD 8.0 cards will retain backwards compatibility and will run even faster thanks to PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 1.4. For hardware making use of PCIe 3.0 x2 or PCIe 4.0 x1, transfer rates are said to be up to ~2GB/s while using PCIe 4.0 x2 will allow up to 4GB/s. SD Express cards supporting dual PCIe lanes will now have three rows of pins.

More details on the SD 8.0 specification for faster memory cards moving forward can be found via today's press release at SDCard.org.
