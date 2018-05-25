SC-Controller 0.4.3 Released, Support Steam Controller & Sony DS4 Over Bluetooth
For those looking to manage your Steam Controller and other supported Linux gaming peripheral input devices outside of Steam, there is a new release of the independently-developed SC-Controller Linux user-space software.

While Linux 4.18 is bringing the Steam Controller kernel driver, for those looking for a Steam Controller solution right now to enjoy this excellent gaming controller for now outside of Steam, SC-Controller fills that void.

Today's release of SC-Controller 0.4.3 adds in support for the Steam Controller when connected over Bluetooth, but first your controller must be running the very latest firmware from the Steam beta client. SC-Controller 0.4.3 also has support for the Sony DualShock 4 connected via Bluetooth as well as other Bluetooth controllers supported by Evdev.

SC-Controller 0.4.3 also has various fixes and dependency handling improvements. More details on this new SC-Controller release via GitHub.
