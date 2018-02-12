Ryzen 3 2200G + Ryzen 5 2400G Linux Benchmarks Coming Tomorrow
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 February 2018 at 09:27 AM EST. 26 Comments
AMD --
Tomorrow I will be posting our initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G "Raven Ridge" APUs with the Zen CPU cores plus Vega graphics.

The embargo just lifted for media outlets to publish their reviews of Raven Ridge, At least under Windows, the reviews seem to be positive with decent CPU performance and good graphics performance for an APU. Under Linux, as mentioned many times now including in the Linux expectations for Raven Ridge from yesterday, you will need a very updated Linux graphics driver stack.

But even with the Linux 4.15 kernel, it looks like some issues remain. Golem (German) notes that even with their latest Raven Ridge firmware and Linux 4.15 kernel, they were running into issues: basically only half the display was working correctly. Though as also mentioned in various Phoronix articles, there are many AMDGPU DC improvements for Raven Ridge in the in-development Linux 4.16.

Beginning tomorrow will be my stream of extensive Linux testing for the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G. Unfortunately AMD didn't send out any Raven Ridge review samples for Linux testing at Phoronix. This morning I ended up buying retail these new desktop APUs and they will be arriving on Tuesday and have already begun working on other fresh comparison data points for this testing. So tomorrow you will get the initial results here while plenty other graphics tests and more will be coming in the days ahead.

XDA Developers did upload some initial 2200G and 2400G CPU benchmark results. You can find their initial data on these APUs via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. Or simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1802105-GARW-RYZENVE64 to see how your own Linux CPU performance would compare to those numbers.

Stay tuned for more information. As a reminder if you too are ordering Raven Ridge hardware today, you will want to be using Linux 4.15 but it's looking like Linux 4.16 Git might even be needed for correct display, Mesa 18.0 or 18.1-dev built against LLVM 6.0 or 7.0 SVN, and the latest Raven Ridge binary firmware files. For anyone with special test requests for Raven Ridge, feel free to contact me or post in the forums -- of course, first priority goes to the premium supporters in honoring test requests.
26 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
AMD AOCC Compiler 1.1 Released For Zen CPUs
Ryzen Threadripper 1900X Should Report The Correct Temperature With Linux 4.16
Radeon VCN Gets Mesa Patches For HEVC Main Video Encode
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
Fedora's Power Tweaks Dropped The Power Use On A ThinkPad By ~30%
VLC 3.0 Should Be Out By The End Of The Week