Ryzen 3 2200G + Ryzen 5 2400G Linux Benchmarks Coming Tomorrow

Tomorrow I will be posting our initial benchmarks of the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G "Raven Ridge" APUs with the Zen CPU cores plus Vega graphics.
The embargo just lifted for media outlets to publish their reviews of Raven Ridge, At least under Windows, the reviews seem to be positive with decent CPU performance and good graphics performance for an APU. Under Linux, as mentioned many times now including in the Linux expectations for Raven Ridge from yesterday, you will need a very updated Linux graphics driver stack.
But even with the Linux 4.15 kernel, it looks like some issues remain. Golem (German) notes that even with their latest Raven Ridge firmware and Linux 4.15 kernel, they were running into issues: basically only half the display was working correctly. Though as also mentioned in various Phoronix articles, there are many AMDGPU DC improvements for Raven Ridge in the in-development Linux 4.16.
Beginning tomorrow will be my stream of extensive Linux testing for the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G. Unfortunately AMD didn't send out any Raven Ridge review samples for Linux testing at Phoronix. This morning I ended up buying retail these new desktop APUs and they will be arriving on Tuesday and have already begun working on other fresh comparison data points for this testing. So tomorrow you will get the initial results here while plenty other graphics tests and more will be coming in the days ahead.
XDA Developers did upload some initial 2200G and 2400G CPU benchmark results. You can find their initial data on these APUs via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. Or simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1802105-GARW-RYZENVE64 to see how your own Linux CPU performance would compare to those numbers.
Stay tuned for more information. As a reminder if you too are ordering Raven Ridge hardware today, you will want to be using Linux 4.15 but it's looking like Linux 4.16 Git might even be needed for correct display, Mesa 18.0 or 18.1-dev built against LLVM 6.0 or 7.0 SVN, and the latest Raven Ridge binary firmware files. For anyone with special test requests for Raven Ridge, feel free to contact me or post in the forums -- of course, first priority goes to the premium supporters in honoring test requests.
26 Comments