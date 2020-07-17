For about one and a half months now I have been using the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U as my main laptop paired with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. It's been working out very well for not even being the top-of-the-line AMD Renoir SKU. Here is some additional commentary for those thinking about one of the new AMD laptops with Linux use.Back in May I picked up a Lenovo IdeaPad 5 in order to deliver AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Linux benchmarks . This laptop for just over $800 USD came with a Ryzen 7 4700U, 16GB of RAM, 1080p display, 512GB NVMe storage. The performance of the Ryzen 7 4700U as an 8-core part with 2.0GHz base clock and 4.1GHz boost has been quite good and better than the Intel Whiskeylake Core i7 Dell XPS laptop I had been using as my daily driver. The Renoir graphics are also quite good for desktop use-cases.

While originally buying the laptop for AMD Renoir Linux testing due to a good deal, I was (and remained) decently impressed with the build quality of this Lenovo IdeaPad with never owning an IdeaPad model before but many ThinkPads over the years. I was impressed with the build quality of the laptop enough and the Ryzen 7 4700U performance that after my initial Linux testing I decided to make it my main laptop to replace the Dell XPS.The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 build quality has been fine albeit especially during these pandemic times the vast majority of the time this laptop is connected to my KVM setup in the office. But with that said, driving a 4K display over HDMI with the Ryzen 7 4700U with Radeon Vega graphics has been working out fine. At least for my workflow of using GNOME Shell and keeping open Firefox, Thunderbird, GNOME Terminal, Gedit, and other applications, the Vega performance has been fine at 4K. This should get even better come GNOME 3.38 this autumn given all the performance optimizations on the GNOME side, but already it's fine. The occasional YouTube video also works without issue. Obviously though the performance would come up short if expecting to game.