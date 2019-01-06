AMD Announces Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors, 7th Gen A-Series For Chromebooks

Ahead of the big AMD keynote on Tuesday, AMD kicked off CES week today by announcing the Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors.The AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors range from the Athlon 3000U at 2 cores / 4 threads with a 15 Watt TDP and 3.3GHz boost clock speed all the way up to the Ryzen 7 3750H at 4 cores / 8 threads with 4.0GHz boost frequency (2.3GHz base) and a 35 Watt TDP. The new Ryzen Mobile processors all have Vega graphics ranging from 3 to 10 GPU cores with GPU clock frequencies up to 6MB. These new Ryzen Mobile 3000 Series processors are quite interesting and hopefully we'll see some interesting notebook designs soon with these Zen+Vega processors.

AMD also announced the 7th Gen AMD A-Series processors that will be powering Acer and HP Chromebooks to be announced later this month. The AMD A4-9120C is a two core / two thread processor with 2.4GHz boost frequency and 1.6GHz base frequency with GCN 1.2 "Radeon R4" graphics. There is also an AMD A6-9220C that is also a dual-core / dual-thread part with 2.7GHz boost frequency and 1.8GHz base frequency while having Radeon R5 GCN 1.2 graphics.More details on the new AMD parts announced today via this press release