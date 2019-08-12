AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Playing Nicely With Latest Linux Distros Following BIOS Updates
One month ago we were told that AMD released a BIOS fix to their motherboard partners for addressing the systemd boot issue with Ryzen 3000 series processors that stems from an RdRand instruction issue. Finally over the past week we've seen motherboard vendors pushing out BIOS updates for the prominent motherboards and indeed this takes care of the issue.

With the likes of the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO WiFi and many other motherboards, since the start of August the updated BIOS releases have begun appearing. In the case of at least ASUS, they are also explicitly mentioning the fix as "Supports Ubuntu 19.04 and other Linux distros."


MSI has also put out BIOS updates last week as a "beta" though without explicitly acknowledging the Linux fix.


I've tested the ASUS BIOS update and indeed it allows Ubuntu 19.04 and other newer Linux distributions to now boot gracefully on the new AMD Zen 2 desktops without any workarounds or patched systemd. So if you were holding off on upgrading to a new AMD Ryzen 3000 series system until the issue was resolved, the BIOS updates are trickling out now.

I'll also be around with some fresh AMD Ryzen 3000 series benchmarks including the 3600X and 3400G benchmarks in the days ahead now with tests done on top of Ubuntu 19.04.
