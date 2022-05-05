Mesa's "Rusticl" Implementation Now Manages To Handle Darktable OpenCL
Rusticl as what started out as a Rust language experiment for Mesa and has now matured into a working OpenCL 3.0 implementation for Mesa drivers is still making progress and on a path towards eventually being mainlined.

In addition to the OpenCL 3.0 conformance test suite (CTS) successfully running on the Mesa Rusticl code along with various test applications (including Rusticl having OpenCL image support), the latest milestone to mark off the list is it successfully running with Darktable's OpenCL support.

Karol Herbst of Red Hat who has been leading development of Rusticl tweeted yesterday that Darktable OpenCL is now successfully working atop this driver.


The Darktable RAW photography software has an optional OpenCL-accelerated path that can now be used with Mesa's Rusticl.


Rusticl is proving to be quite robust and will hopefully end up working for a lot more workloads than the stagnate "Clover" OpenCL Gallium3D state tracker. Rusticl still needs to be merged to mainline, but that too will happen hopefully in the near future.

Herbst added that there still are around 90 patches touching Mesa code that need to be taken care of before introducing all the new Rusticl code itself. The draft MR for Rusticl in its current form amounts to around 14k lines of new code.
