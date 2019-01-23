RustPython Is Implementing Python 3 Within Rust

RustPython is a new Python 3.x implementation written within the Rust programming language.
Developers Windel Bouwman and Shing Lyu are leading the charge to re-implement the Python programming language within Rust. This Python interpreter is entirely Rust-based and for implementing Python standard library modules are looking at leveraging existing Rust crates.
The developer duo presented at FOSDEM 2019 in Brussels over the weekend on implementing this Python interpreter in Rust. While still in the early stages of development, most Python 3 syntax is working inside their implementation and they even have a WebAssembly-based version working for execution within web browsers. But the Python standard library support is where they are currently lagging behind other Py3 implementations.
With targeting Rust, one of their design goals is for this Python implementation to have better memory safety than alternatives in other languages. It will certainly be interesting to track this project and see if they will be able to achieve full Python 3 compatibility as they desire.
Those wanting to learn more about the RustPython effort can see this slide deck and the WebM video recording of the FOSDEM presentation. The code to RustPython is under an MIT license and can be found via GitHub.
