Uutils 0.0.13 Released For GNU Coreutils Replacement In Rust

Coming together over the past year has been uutils as a Rust-based Coreutils implementation to replace the long-used GNU Components. Since last year Uutils has been good enough to yield a working Debian Linux system at least for the basics while out this weekend is a new version of uutils.
Released on Saturday was uutils 0.0.13 for this GNU Coreutils replacement. Uutils 0.0.13 bumps the Rust version requirement to v1.54 and brings many improvements to utilities such as cp, dd, df, split, and tr. These improvements include making them more compatible with the GNU utilities and other optimizations.
Uutils 0.0.13 also brings documentation improvements, warning improvements, adding various arguments supported by the different utilities for increased GNU compatibility, b2sum and b3sum utilities were added, and various fixes and cleanups.
More details on the uutils 0.0.13 release via GitHub.
