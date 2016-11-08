The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 11 September 2021 at 02:30 PM EDT. 9 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
While the Rust programming language support for usage within the kernel isn't landing for the Linux 5.15 merge window ending this weekend, that effort remains ongoing. A status update on the effort was shared this week about Rust usage for the Linux kernel.

Miguel Ojeda as one of the lead developers involved in the Rust for Linux effort -- and currently working on the effort under contract for Google -- presented at this week's virtual Linaro Connect conference on the effort.

There has been the RFC patches for adding in the Rust infrastructure support and at least a basic/dummy driver, but so far that effort hasn't landed -- however, it's more of a when it will land rather than if it will land.

Those interested in Friday's presentation can find the recording embedded below along with the PDF slide deck.


See more of the Linaro Virtual Connect 2021 Fall sessions via connect.linaro.org for some interesting technical videos for the weekend.
9 Comments
Related News
Notcurses 2.4 Released - Now Works On Windows & macOS For Terminal "Bling"
Pyston Developers Join Anaconda To Continue Their Speedy Python Implementation
Git 2.33 Released With New "merge-ort" Merging For 500~9000x Speed-Up
Git 2.33 Is On The Way With An Assortment Of Fixes, Updated Documentation
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.27 Released For OpenJDK 8/11/16 Alternative
BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
Linux 5.15 Enabling "-Werror" By Default For All Kernel Builds
Linux 5.15's New "-Werror" Behavior Is Causing A Lot Of Pain
Linux Has A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Driver Code
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Is "Finally Reaching Stability" Following Many Fixes
OpenSSL 3.0 Officially Released